Pisces: You may feel emotionally unsettled today, so be mindful of your words and actions around others. Your parents might express concern over your spending habits, and you could face their displeasure because of it. Patience may run thin, but be cautious—harsh or unbalanced words could hurt those around you. In love, physical distance feels insignificant as you constantly feel connected to your partner. This is a good day to meet influential people and share your new ideas. Before embarking on any new project, consult with those who have considerable experience in the field; if possible, meet with them to seek their advice. There may be a lack of trust between you and your spouse today, causing tension in your marriage. Remedy: To promote happiness and health, feed fried snacks (pakodas) to crows, which are associated with Saturn.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.