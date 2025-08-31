Pisces: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with good health supporting your efforts. A family member’s illness may cause some financial strain, but their well-being should be your top priority. Avoid unnecessary quarrels with your spouse, as they may lead to mental stress. Remember, peace comes from learning to accept what cannot be changed. Even if love brings a moment of disappointment, it will not shake your spirit. Work life appears smooth and productive, while an unexpected message or visit from someone from your past could make the day memorable. However, your spouse may seem a little indifferent toward your health—handle the situation with patience. Remedy: To maintain harmony in family life, seek the blessings of your father or father-like figures early each morning.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.