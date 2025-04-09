Pisces: Your personality will shine today, leaving a lasting impression on others—like a pleasant fragrance. If you're planning to go out with friends, be mindful of your spending, as careless expenses could lead to financial loss. Focus on the needs of your family today—they should be your top priority. A new romantic connection might lift your mood and keep you feeling happy. Avoid sharing too much about your plans, or you risk harming your project. Shopping and other activities will keep you occupied for most of the day. Your partner may do something unexpectedly wonderful today—something that will stay in your memory for a long time. Remedy: Offer almonds at a Hanuman temple. Bring half of them back and keep them in your locker to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.