Pisces: Your sense of humour will inspire someone to nurture this skill, as you show them that true happiness is not found in possessions but within ourselves. You are likely to have a comfortable amount of money today, bringing you peace of mind. A quarrel with a neighbour might upset you, but keeping your temper in check will prevent the situation from escalating. Remember, a non-confrontational approach can diffuse tension—strive to maintain cordial relations. Your beloved will be in a romantic mood, and you may find yourself in the spotlight as the help you once offered to someone is acknowledged or rewarded. It’s a “go-mad” kind of day for love—you and your spouse may reach new heights of romance. Financial relief may also come your way if a debtor returns the money owed to you. Remedy: Maintain harmony and balance in the family by keeping a white-light zero-watt bulb switched on in the northwest direction of your home.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.