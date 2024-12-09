Pisces: A flare-up in your temper could escalate into arguments or confrontations, so remain calm and composed. If you’ve taken loans, you might face challenges in repaying them today. Concerns about your parents’ health may weigh heavily on your mind. On the brighter side, your partner’s gaze will reveal something truly special, strengthening your bond. Your consistent efforts at work are likely to bring excellent results. Prioritize important matters today to stay on track. Love will feel especially vibrant, making everything around you seem more beautiful and enchanting. Remedy: Donate a bronze diya at a temple of Lord Ganesha or Lord Vishnu to enhance harmony and joy in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Light Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.