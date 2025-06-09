Pisces: A friend’s cold behavior may hurt your feelings, but try to stay composed. Don’t let it disturb your peace—rise above it and protect your happiness. Financial matters are likely to improve today, with the possibility of gaining some monetary benefits. A letter or message may bring joyful news for the whole family. Romance will be thrilling, so reach out to your beloved and make the most of this special day. When handling important business deals, stay calm and don’t let emotions cloud your judgment. Be open to advice from others—it could prove truly valuable. This day also holds the potential to become one of the most memorable in your married life. Remedy: To promote better health, consider distributing white, fragrant sweets to poor and needy children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm