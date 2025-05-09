Pisces: Quick, decisive action will help you finally resolve a long-standing issue. If you've been working toward securing a loan, today may bring the breakthrough you've been waiting for. Your warm and gracious demeanor will uplift your family life—few can resist the charm of a sincere smile. When you connect easily with others, you become like a blooming flower, spreading joy wherever you go. Love and romance will fill your day with happiness, and your sense of humor will shine as one of your greatest strengths. You’ll have plenty of moments to savor the deep joy of married life. Today, more than ever, you’ll realize that your loved ones are your true and lasting source of happiness. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, consider exchanging silver items or diamond jewelry with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.