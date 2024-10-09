Pisces: Don't hesitate to share your opinions. Don't let a lack of confidence hold you back, as it will only complicate your problems and hinder your progress. Expressing yourself will help you regain confidence and maintain a positive attitude to tackle any challenges. Today, you may find yourself spending money to repair a faulty electronic item. Misunderstandings with loved ones will be resolved, and romantic energies are strong today. Be discreet and brave, especially when facing opposition at work. You may plan to spend quality time with your spouse and take them out, but this may not happen due to their ill health. Despite this, you will experience one of the best days of your married life today. Remedy: Apply red vermilion on your forehead before going out to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.