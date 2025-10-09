Pisces: A misunderstanding with a friend may lead to an unpleasant reaction, so take a balanced view before passing judgment. Important and influential people may be willing to support ventures that carry a special significance or class. Family entertainment will be particularly enjoyable today, bringing everyone together in fun and laughter. Your day will be filled with the colors of love, though a minor disagreement with your beloved over past matters may arise in the evening. You’ll find yourself clearing several small but important pending tasks, giving a sense of accomplishment. Travel, socializing, and leisurely activities will feature prominently in your day. Married life feels especially fortunate, bringing warmth and contentment. Remedy: For health benefits, include almonds (with skin), whole peanuts, split Bengal gram, and ghee in your diet. Offering yellow cloth at religious or spiritual places is also recommended.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 2.25 pm.