Pisces: Stay patient—your consistent efforts, combined with practical thinking and good judgment, are sure to lead you to success. Today offers a valuable lesson in managing your finances wisely, learning how to save and invest for the future. Be mindful of your behavior, especially with your spouse, as impulsiveness could disturb the harmony at home. In matters of love, trying to control your partner may lead to conflict—focus on understanding instead of directing. Consider joining a short-term course to upgrade your skills or learn about the latest technologies. Your sense of humor will be a major strength today, helping you connect with others and lighten tense moments. You might face a few hiccups in the morning—perhaps a power outage or minor delays—but your spouse’s support will help you pull through smoothly. Remedy: Feed barley to cows to invite happiness and positivity into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.