Pisces: Friends may introduce you to someone special who will have a profound influence on your thoughts and perspectives. An unexpected source of income could ease your financial worries today. However, a quarrel with your spouse might cause mental strain—try not to take unnecessary stress, and remember that one of life’s greatest lessons is learning to accept what we cannot change. You may also meet a caring and understanding friend who brings comfort and positivity. Use sound judgment before committing to any costly venture. With some free time on your hands, you might decide to reconnect with old friends. By day’s end, you and your spouse could share one of the most memorable moments of your life. Remedy: Maintain peace at home by lighting a lamp and offering prayers to Lord Bhairav.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7.45 pm to 8.45 pm.