Pisces: It's an excellent day for your health, as your positive mindset will give you a boost of energy and confidence. You may feel a strong urge to earn money quickly. However, focusing on your family’s needs should be your top priority today. There could be some challenges in your love life, but your partners will be receptive to your new ideas and plans. If you’re living away from home for work or studies, use your free time to connect with family members—you may even find yourself getting emotional during the conversation. Your spouse may not offer much support in tough situations today. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship by gifting your partner yellow clothing or fabric.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.