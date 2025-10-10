Pisces: Enjoy a day devoted to activities that boost your self-esteem. Married couples may face major expenses for children's education. It’s a generally favorable day, but someone’s let-down could catch you off guard. Romantic memory lane will keep you busy. Expect a mix of good and confusing events, which could leave you feeling drained. Your spouse reminds you of your blessings. Make plans to reconnect with old friends, but share your intentions in advance to avoid wasted time.​

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.