Pisces: Your family may have high expectations from you today, which could leave you feeling a bit irritated. If you run a small business, someone close to you might offer helpful advice that can improve your financial situation. Some unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy to your family. To emotionally support your wife, try to truly understand her feelings. You may face several urgent matters that need your immediate attention. An old friend could visit and bring back lovely memories from the past, especially those shared with your life partner. You might feel emotionally conflicted and may even leave home for a while without informing anyone. However, finding a clear solution might still remain difficult. Remedy: For good health, wrap equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds in a multicolored cloth and keep it with you.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Black.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.