Pisces: Your health will remain in excellent condition today. Avoid making hasty investments, as rushing into decisions without examining all angles could lead to losses. Family members will hold a cherished place in your heart, so spend quality time with them. Steer clear of any inappropriate behaviour or eve-teasing. Collaborate with creative, like-minded individuals to achieve better results. Overall, it’s a favourable day, with circumstances aligning in your favour and lifting your spirits. However, your spouse may be preoccupied with friends, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by offering Prasad at a Lord Bhairav temple.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.