Pisces: Shift your thoughts towards positivity as you confront the fearsome monster of fear. Otherwise, you risk becoming a passive victim of this powerful force. You are capable of earning money on your own—just believe in yourself. Those seeking emotional support may find comfort from their elders today. A miscommunication or a wrong message could make your day less pleasant. At work, you may receive recognition for your past efforts, and this could lead to a promotion. Business owners can benefit from valuable advice from experienced individuals about expanding their ventures. It’s a good time to reassess your strengths and future goals. Your spouse’s rude behaviour could have an emotional impact on you today. Remedy: Wearing a pure silver bangle can improve your love life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm.