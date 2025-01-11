Pisces: Avoid self-medicating, as it may increase the risk of developing a dependency. Today, you are likely to experience financial benefits thanks to your children, which will bring you great joy. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight, making you feel appreciated. There may be an unexpected surge of romantic feelings. Although you plan to spend quality time with your spouse and take them out, their ill health might prevent you from doing so. However, your spouse will be full of energy and love today. Be cautious about investing in stocks or companies you are unfamiliar with—consult with close associates before making any decisions. Remedy: To enjoy good health, keep the central area of your home clean and tidy.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.