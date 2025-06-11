Pisces: Focus on improving your health and overall personality—it will lead to a better quality of life. Avoid lending money to people who approach you for short-term loans. Consider visiting a relative who has been unwell—they’ll appreciate your presence. Be cautious in matters of love today, as getting emotionally involved might not be wise. You may meet someone impressive at work, but certain issues in the workplace could upset you and distract you from your tasks. Family matters might feel a bit challenging, but your spouse will bring comfort and emotional support by the end of the day. Remedy: Offer milk to a banyan or neem tree and apply a tilak made from the soil of the tree on your forehead to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.