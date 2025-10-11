Pisces: Don’t leave your health to fate — take active steps to improve it, as fortune favours the diligent, not the idle. Financial gains are likely today, but performing charity and making donations will bring you lasting mental peace. A harmonious understanding with your spouse will fill your home with happiness, peace, and prosperity. You may find yourself lost in romantic thoughts and nostalgic memories, adding sweetness to your day. Speak up when asked for your opinion — your insights will be highly appreciated. Efforts to strengthen your marital bond may yield even better results than expected today. You might also indulge your love for food, trying out delicacies or visiting a restaurant that serves exotic cuisine, making the day more enjoyable. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava to maintain excellent health and vitality.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.