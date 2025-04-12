Pisces: Take time to relax between work tasks today and try to avoid staying up late. If you’re planning to spend time with friends, be mindful of your spending, as you could face financial setbacks. It’s important to manage your temper today to avoid unintentionally upsetting family members. The day will be filled with joy and positivity, with a sweet message bringing a smile to your face. Travel isn’t advised today, as it might not go as smoothly as planned. However, you'll have an unforgettable time with your spouse, making cherished memories. A family member might come to you with a personal or relationship issue. Take the time to listen carefully and offer thoughtful, helpful advice. Remedy: Feed wheat and jaggery to cows for good health and vitality.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.