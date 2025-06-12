Pisces: Stick to your fitness routine and steer clear of high-calorie foods to maintain your health. Today is a good day to invest in spiritual or religious activities, which may bring you inner peace and mental clarity. Children may lend a helping hand with household tasks, making things easier for you. The magic of love will be deeply felt today—you truly are one of the fortunate ones. Professionally, it's a rewarding day. Your efforts will be recognized by colleagues, and even your boss will acknowledge your progress. Business owners can also expect promising gains. You might spend a large part of the day resting, but by evening, you’ll realize how precious time really is. Emotional closeness with your spouse will make your intimate moments truly special. Remedy: Wear a bronze or brass bangle to support and maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.