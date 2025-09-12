Pisces: Today brings sheer joy and enjoyment as you embrace life to the fullest. Keep your temper in check and maintain cordial relations at the workplace—straying from this path could put your job and finances at risk. At home, your spouse and children will shower you with affection, though your partner may also display a streak of self-centeredness. Be cautious in love, as your girlfriend may not be entirely trustworthy. Travel plans may face delays due to last-minute changes in schedule. Remember, sharing your happiness will uplift the spirits of those around you. Remedy: To strengthen harmony with your partner, gift your father and teacher red or maroon-colored clothing.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.