Pisces: Past decisions may weigh on your mind today, causing some frustration and confusion about your next steps. Don’t hesitate to reach out—seeking guidance from others can bring much-needed clarity. On a brighter note, your intention to start saving money can finally take shape, and today offers a great opportunity to set aside a meaningful amount. You may feel concerned about the health of a female family member, so stay attentive and supportive. At home, minor issues could arise, but try not to be overly critical of your partner—patience will help maintain harmony. A new partnership or collaboration may show real promise today. It’s also a good time to consult a legal expert if you’ve been considering it. Your spouse might be caught up in social plans with friends, which could leave you feeling a bit left out—but open communication will help you reconnect. Remedy: Caring for red plants at home will support your well-being and promote positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.