Pisces: You may feel emotionally vulnerable today, so avoid situations where you’re likely to get hurt. While your financial position is improving, expenses could still slow down the progress of your projects. Domestic matters will need your immediate attention. The thought of meeting an old friend after a long time may make your heart race with excitement. Avoid entering into any new joint ventures or partnerships for now. Be open to listening to advice from others—it could truly benefit you today. With your spouse, the evening may turn out to be one of the most memorable of your life. Remedy: Apply a tilak of white sandalwood to help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.