Pisces: Engaging in charity work today will provide you with a sense of peace and satisfaction. An unexpected influx of funds will help cover your bills and immediate expenses. Your knowledge and cheerful demeanor will leave a positive impression on those around you. Enhance your love life by planning a visit to a scenic picnic spot. With some free time on your hands, consider meditating to achieve mental tranquility and balance. The evening promises to be unforgettable as you spend quality moments with your spouse. To top it off, you might also enjoy a fun outing or movie with friends, making it a truly delightful day. Remedy: Incorporate triphala powder into your daily routine for significant health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.15 pm.