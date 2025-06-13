Pisces: Engaging in charitable work today will bring you a deep sense of peace and emotional fulfillment. Your commitment and effort won’t go unnoticed—there’s a strong chance of financial rewards coming your way. Later in the day, unexpected good news will lift everyone’s spirits and bring joy to the household. Your eyes hold a sparkle that can brighten even the darkest moments for your beloved. Though your family may confide their concerns in you, you might find yourself lost in your own world, choosing to spend your spare time doing something that brings you personal joy. In your married life, your efforts to nurture the relationship will yield better results than expected—bringing warmth and renewed connection. Instead of letting the day pass by idly, immerse yourself in a good book or express yourself through writing. Remedy: Prepare and share besan halwa today—it will satisfy your culinary urges and fill your heart with happiness.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 12.45 pm.