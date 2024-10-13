Pisces: You are likely to enjoy good health today, which will contribute to your success. However, avoid anything that could sap your energy or strength. A sudden inflow of funds will help you manage bills and cover immediate expenses. Expect delightful surprises in the form of gifts from friends and relatives. Your partner will miss you deeply throughout the day—consider planning a special surprise to make it a memorable one. At work, you are likely to have the upper hand in all matters. Carry yourself with confidence, but ensure your actions are truly commendable. A wonderful evening with your spouse awaits, filled with warmth and joy. Remedy: Prepare small balls (peda) from flour with jaggery inside and feed them to cows to attract professional success.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.