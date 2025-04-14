Pisces: If you’ve been feeling frustrated recently, remember that taking the right actions and focusing on positive thoughts today will bring much-needed relief. You may have a disagreement with your spouse today over financial matters, but your calm approach will help resolve it quickly. Focus on working hard for the well-being of your family, and let love and a positive vision guide your actions—avoid letting greed take over. If you’re separated from your partner, you might miss them deeply today. This could lead to long, heartfelt conversations over the phone tonight. Even if you're overloaded with work, you’ll still feel energetic and accomplish everything ahead of schedule. You’ll be thinking of using your free time for something you enjoy, but an uninvited guest may prevent you from doing so. A lack of support from your spouse during a tough time may leave you feeling disappointed. Remedy: To bring good health and positivity into your life, pour milk on a Banyan tree and apply a tilak of wet soil from near the tree on your forehead.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.