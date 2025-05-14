Pisces: You’ll feel drawn to outdoor sports today, and practicing meditation and yoga will bring you positive results. Real estate could be a good investment opportunity. In the evening, unexpected guests may visit your home. If you’re going on a short vacation with your partner, it will be an unforgettable and special time. Some colleagues may not agree with how you’ve handled certain important matters but may not speak up about it. If the results you’re getting aren’t as expected, it’s a good idea to review your plans and make adjustments. Don’t waste any of your precious time today—once it’s gone, it can never be regained. Your partner will show you a side of their romantic nature that is intense and full of love today. Remedy: To maintain harmony in the family, feed cows with flour and black ants with sugar.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.