Pisces: Your playful, childlike spirit will shine through today, putting you in a light-hearted mood. While money is important to you, try not to let financial concerns strain your relationships. Any misunderstandings with loved ones will clear up, bringing relief and peace. A special friend may offer comfort, wiping away your worries. If you're thinking of applying for a job abroad, today could bring you good luck in that pursuit. While staying in tune with the fast pace of life is essential, it’s equally important to cherish moments with your family. Make time for them and strengthen those bonds. You’ll revisit the charm of old romantic memories with your spouse, making the day especially heartwarming. Remedy: Show respect and honor to scholars, intellectuals, and just individuals to maintain steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.