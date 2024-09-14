Pisces: Today's entertainment should focus on sports and outdoor activities. You might need to spend money on a land-related issue. Friends and family will occupy much of your time. If you’re considering marriage with your partner, it’s important to discuss it today, but make sure you understand their feelings about you first. Expect some tension and disagreements with close associates. Despite this, the day holds romantic potential. Enjoy a delightful time with your partner, filled with good food, pleasant fragrances, and happiness. A spa visit could leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Remedy: To maintain family harmony, offer a green coconut at a sacred place.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.