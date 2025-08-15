Pisces: Frequent bouts of stress could weaken your resilience and clarity of thought, so bolster your spirit with positive thinking to keep illness at bay. Financially, you’ll remain strong today, as the favorable alignment of planets and nakshatras brings multiple opportunities to boost your income. Stay active with household chores, but also make time for recreation to keep your energy high. Romance may feel a little complicated, yet amidst family responsibilities, you’ll finally carve out time for yourself—perhaps even to explore a new hobby. Remember to surprise your partner regularly to make them feel valued. Today, your worries will fade as your creative side takes the lead. Remedy: Maintain good health by donating boiled grams to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Lime Green.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.