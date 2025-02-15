Pisces: Stay patient—your continuous efforts, combined with practical thinking and understanding, will lead you to success. An unexpected guest may visit your home today, leading you to spend money on household items you had planned to buy next month. Your attention will be centered on your children and family. Your partner may have certain expectations from you, but if you're unable to fulfill them, it could leave them feeling disappointed. Traveling today will introduce you to new places and important people. However, unnecessary doubts in your relationship could escalate into a major conflict, so try to maintain trust. An unannounced guest may also brighten your day with meaningful conversations and shared experiences. Remedy: Show respect and kindness to women outside your family and social circle to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Orange-Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.