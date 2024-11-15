Pisces: You are the best judge of what’s right for you, so be confident, decisive, and prepared to accept the outcomes of your choices. If you’re traveling today, make sure to safeguard your valuables, as carelessness could lead to theft or misplacing your belongings. Though you may face a period of tension, the support of your family will provide much-needed comfort. It’s a great day for romance and emotional connections. Handle any correspondence with care, as miscommunication could cause issues. You and your spouse will have ample time to share intimate moments, strengthening your bond. Your positive qualities may be the subject of praise by elders in your family today. Remedy: To improve your financial stability, avoid drinking and smoking.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.