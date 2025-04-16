Pisces: Your evening will be filled with mixed emotions, which may cause some tension. However, there’s no need to worry too much—your happiness will outweigh any disappointments. Some people of this zodiac sign may receive financial benefits from their children today, and you’ll feel proud of them. The family situation might not be as smooth as you expect, and there’s a chance of an argument or disagreement. Try to stay calm if this happens. Forgiving your partner for past misunderstandings will make your relationship more meaningful. You’ll also find that your ability to learn new things is strong today. A perfect way to spend the day might be reading a book alone in a quiet room. Your spouse may bring up some fun, mischievous memories from your teenage years. Remedy: To bring prosperity to your family, both men and women should apply a vermilion mark on their foreheads.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.