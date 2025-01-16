Pisces: Your energy may dip just as success seems within reach. If you’ve borrowed money from a family member, it’s wise to repay it today to avoid potential legal complications. Friends and relatives will offer support, and you’ll find joy in their company. Love will feel deeply soulful, and you’ll cherish its beauty today. While you might feel isolated at work, with limited help from colleagues or associates, you’ll persevere. Although you may plan to reorganize your home, a busy schedule might prevent you from finding the time. By the end of the day, you’ll realize the profound bond you share with your soulmate—your spouse truly is the one. Remedy: Mix black and white sesame seeds into flour, shape the mixture into soft balls, and feed them to fish for improved health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.