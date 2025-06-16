Pisces: Inspire yourself to stay optimistic—positivity boosts confidence and adaptability. At the same time, make a conscious effort to let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and the urge for revenge. Financial concerns may weigh on your mind today; speaking with a trusted confidant can help ease the burden. Your grandchildren will bring you immense joy and brighten your day. Romance is in the air, and you're likely to feel its uplifting energy. It’s advisable to postpone new projects and avoid unnecessary expenses for now. You’ll engage your mind creatively—whether it's playing chess or solving puzzles, writing poetry or stories, or planning for the future. As for love, today promises to be one of the most memorable days spent with your spouse. Remedy: Roast 1.25 kg of wheat flour, mix it with powdered jaggery, and feed the mixture to ants. This act is believed to support professional growth.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.