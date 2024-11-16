Pisces: Engaging in charity work today will bring you peace of mind and emotional satisfaction. Use your creativity to generate additional income, and channel your boundless energy and enthusiasm to resolve domestic issues effectively. For some, a new romantic connection will brighten the day and keep spirits high. However, be cautious with your belongings, as carelessness might lead to loss or theft. Your day will take an exciting turn as your spouse puts aside past disagreements and showers you with affection. Avoid procrastinating on tasks today, as delays could lead to unfavorable outcomes. Remedy: Practice Surya Namaskar to stay refreshed and energized throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Lime Green.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.