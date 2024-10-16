Pisces: Today is a day for relaxation. Consider giving yourself an oil massage to relieve your muscles. You may discover new sources of income through your connections. At home, your children might present an exaggerated situation, so be sure to verify the facts before reacting. You’ll find that you’re popular and can easily attract members of the opposite sex. Your inner strength will also help you excel at work today. While you’ll enjoy quality time with your spouse, be cautious of potential conflicts arising from unresolved issues. It seems your spouse feels fortunate to have you, so make the most of this moment together. Remedy: To enhance family welfare and happiness, avoid alcohol consumption within the family. The Sun, being a sattwic planet, is opposed to tamasik products.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.