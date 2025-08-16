Pisces: Body aches or fatigue may trouble you today, so avoid physical exertion and make rest your priority. While your financial situation shows improvement, heavy expenses could still slow down some of your plans. Family tensions may try to distract you, but remember—difficult times often teach the most valuable lessons. Instead of slipping into self-pity, look for the wisdom these moments bring. Love will shine through your partner’s eyes today, conveying emotions that words cannot express. You may also prefer solitude over socializing, finding comfort in your own company. Romantic energy will surround you, much like the joy rain brings, making your time with your spouse especially blissful. Additionally, you could come across some fascinating insights about your country that leave you pleasantly surprised. Remedy: Distribute sweets and savories made of ground yellow chana dal to the needy for remarkable health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.