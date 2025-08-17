Pisces: Do not let unwanted thoughts cloud your mind. Stay calm and tension-free, as serenity will strengthen your mental resilience. Avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic indulgences. A pleasant surprise awaits in the form of a letter bringing joyful news for the whole family. A call from your beloved will make the day even more exciting. At work, circumstances will align in your favor, boosting your confidence. Your family may share their concerns with you today, but you’ll prefer to retreat into your own space and spend free time doing what you enjoy most. In love, expect harmony—today, Venus and Mars will beautifully blend, deepening your bond. Remedy: Perform abhishek of panchamrit on Lord Shiva to gain excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.