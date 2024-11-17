Pisces: Some people may think you're too old to learn something new, but that's far from the truth. Your sharp and active mind will allow you to easily pick up new skills. Those involved in tax evasion could face serious consequences today, so it's best to avoid such actions. You may consider buying jewellery or a home appliance. Romance could face challenges due to your spouse’s poor health. Partnership projects may lead to more problems than benefits, and you might feel frustrated with yourself for letting someone take advantage of you. Someone from your past is likely to reach out, making the day memorable. Your spouse’s behaviour might affect your professional relationships today. Remedy: For better understanding with your partner, offer raw milk, curd, or buttermilk to the Shivling.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.