Pisces: Step out for a refreshing walk today—it’ll do wonders for your physical and mental well-being. Financial relief is on the horizon, as long-standing dues and arrears are likely to be recovered. Consider planning something meaningful for your children. Keep it realistic and heartfelt—a gesture they’ll cherish and remember for years to come. A new romantic connection may be on the cards, but remember to keep personal and sensitive information close to your chest, at least for now. An unexpected invitation may come your way, opening new doors or delightful surprises. Your spouse seems to be truly appreciating your presence today—make the most of this beautiful energy and share some quality time together. It’s also a wonderful day to nourish your spirit. Visiting a temple, helping someone in need, or simply spending time in meditation can bring you deep peace and clarity. Remedy: Apply a saffron tilak on your forehead today—it’s believed to promote good health and protect against illness.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 1.15 pm.