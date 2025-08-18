Pisces: Clear your mind of unnecessary tension to find peace. An old friend may offer valuable advice today on boosting profits in business—following it could bring you good luck. Spending the evening with friends will refresh you, though a miscommunication or misleading message might momentarily dampen your mood. Taking bold decisions is likely to yield favorable outcomes. People of your sign often strike a balance between enjoying time with friends and cherishing solitude—and today, you’ll manage to carve out some much-needed “me time.” Be cautious, however, as your spouse’s actions might unintentionally cause you a financial setback. Remedy: Offer kapoor aarti (camphor light) to Lord Krishna to strengthen love and harmony in your life.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm.