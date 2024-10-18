Pisces: Begin your morning with yoga and meditation to maintain high energy levels throughout the day. This simple practice will help you stay focused and refreshed. Business prospects look promising today, with the potential for substantial profits and exciting growth opportunities. However, it’s crucial to manage your anger and frustration, as these emotions can cloud your judgment and lead to significant setbacks. Stay calm to safeguard your mental peace and ensure smooth progress. Love will be in the air, filling your day with the warmth of spring—think flowers, sunshine, and butterflies. Romance will touch your heart, making it one of the most beautiful days with your spouse. Be mindful with your belongings today to avoid loss or theft. In your free time, nothing beats catching up with friends, as light-hearted conversations are the perfect antidote to boredom. Remedy: Spread joy by distributing sweets at a blind school or among differently-abled children to cultivate lasting happiness.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.