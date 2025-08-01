Pisces: Tensions at home may leave you feeling irritable. Bottling up emotions could take a toll on your health, so consider releasing stress through physical activity. When faced with frustrating situations, it’s often better to walk away than to dwell on them. Those who have been spending money carelessly may face a wake-up call today, as an urgent financial need arises during a tight spot—highlighting the true value of saving. On a brighter note, unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy and excitement to the entire family. Romance takes center stage today. A heartfelt connection may blossom into something unexpectedly beautiful. Your creative energy will be high, and the activities you choose could yield results far beyond what you imagined. You and your spouse may share an intimate and deeply emotional conversation, strengthening your bond. Cooking something special together could add an extra spark to your relationship. Remedy: For better health, place a container of milk beside your bed at night and pour it at the base of the nearest tree the next morning.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.