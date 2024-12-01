Pisces: Channel your high confidence into productive efforts today. Despite a busy schedule, you'll find ways to recharge and stay energized. If an investment opportunity catches your attention, take time to research thoroughly and seek expert advice before making any commitments. Spend quality time with family or close friends to turn the day into a memorable one. Romance is in the air—you'll savor the sweetness of love. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to achieve favorable outcomes, and working professionals can showcase their talents effectively at the workplace. You might leave the office early due to unforeseen circumstances, creating the perfect chance for a family outing or picnic. On the marital front, the day holds surprising positivity, strengthening your bond with your spouse.

Remedy: Recite ॐ नीलवर्णाय विदमहे सैंहिकेयाय धीमहि तन्नों राहुः प्रचोदयात (Om Neelavarnaaya Vidmahe Sainhikeyaya Dheemahi, Tanno Rahuhu Prachodayaat) 11 times to foster growth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.