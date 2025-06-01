Pisces: Your dedicated efforts, combined with timely support from your family, will bring the results you’ve been hoping for. Keep up the momentum—consistent hard work will help you maintain this positive energy. You may receive financial support from your mother’s side today, possibly through your maternal uncle or grandfather, which could bring welcome relief. A disagreement with a neighbor might arise, potentially souring your mood. Stay calm—reacting with anger will only escalate the situation. Sometimes, the best way to resolve conflict is simply not to engage. Aim to preserve harmony and cordial relations. There’s also a strong possibility of encountering someone truly special—perhaps even someone who feels like a perfect match. At work, you’ll likely recognize that your success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of your family. Try to finish your tasks on time and head home early—it will uplift your mood and bring joy to your loved ones. A spontaneous and heartfelt gesture from your partner may pleasantly surprise you, leaving a lasting impression. Remedy: For greater happiness at home, declutter your space—discard old clothes, newspapers, and unused items to invite fresh energy.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.