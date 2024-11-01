Pisces: Your hopes will blossom beautifully, filling your day with brightness and optimism. Financially, you're in a strong position, as favorable planetary influences are opening up new earning opportunities. Don't let family tensions pull you off track; challenging times can often be our greatest teachers. Avoid self-pity, and instead focus on the life lessons within these experiences. Your romantic relationship might face some resistance, but trust in your connection. Be careful with your words today, as an unintentional argument or rudeness could affect your mood, waste time, and impact your social reputation. Minor tensions with your spouse over past issues—like a forgotten birthday—may arise, but harmony will be restored by day's end. Remedy: Caring for a black-and-white cow can bring you added happiness.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.