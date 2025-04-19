Pisces: Your child's achievements are likely to bring you great joy and satisfaction today. Your plan to save money is on track, and you'll find yourself making solid progress in that direction. While a quarrel with a neighbor may briefly dampen your mood, it’s important not to let your temper flare—staying calm will prevent the situation from escalating. If you choose not to engage, no one can provoke you. Aim to keep relationships peaceful and cordial. A simple, sincere smile will brighten your lover's day, strengthening your bond. If you decide to go shopping today, you’re likely to find a beautiful piece of clothing that catches your eye. Though it’s said that women come from Venus and men from Mars, today those two planets are destined to blend harmoniously. Enjoy late-night chats on your smartphone, but be mindful to keep it in moderation—too much could lead to unintended consequences. Remedy: Place pieces of green stone or green marble in your plant pots or bathroom to cultivate a sense of satisfaction and inner peace.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.